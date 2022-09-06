Barnett’s New Hyper Xp 405

The Hyper XP 405 is built around the narrow diameter HyperFlite arrow. Barnett is the 1st crossbow company to improve the “ammo” in the crossbow category by advancing the technology of narrow diameter arrows into the crossbow platform.

HyperFlite narrow diameter arrows provide numerous advantages. Deeper penetration, less wind drift, increased durability and engineered to deliver maximum kinetic energy.

The Hyper XP 405 features a narrow 10 in. axle to axle profile when cocked, making it super maneuverable in tight quarters. The short, custom composite laminated limbs provide plenty of power without added fore-end weight for a more stable shooting platform.