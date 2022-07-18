Redesigned Sitka Jetstream Collection

SITKA, today announced it has strategically redesigned its popular Jetstream Collection with new materials, fits, and more to make it the most capable and versatile lines of softshell jackets and vests available for active outdoor pursuits.
Long one of the brand’s most popular and iconic collections, the Jetstream Jacket and Jetstream Vest are widely known for their ability to protect users from the distraction and discomfort of wind, utilizing 100%-windproof GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ WINDSTOPPER® technology.
The new evolution of the collection has been reimagined to optimize comfort in addition to utilizing 100%-recycled polyester face fabric. Each item now features a more relaxed fit, including in the micro-grid fleece backer, to increase mobility, heat retention and layering options.
Furthermore, newly skived and taped seams provide added weather protection while reducing bulk in comparison to its predecessor. The result is a redesign that offers both increased comfort and performance.
“We wanted to keep the proven and trusted DNA of the original Jetstream but bring a refined construction, fit and increased performance, making it one of the most versatile collections offered by Sitka,” said John Barlow, SITKA’s Big Game Product Manager. “We took an already exceptional line of products and make them even better.”
Holdover features from the original line, such as a DWR finish to shed moisture and pit zips to allow users to dump heat when needed, finish out this versatile collection of softshell pieces that were engineered to provide a trusted, go-to layer for any outdoor enthusiast.
The Jetstream Collection features a men’s and women’s jacket ($379) and a men’s and women’s vest ($209). Each item is available in GORE OPTIFADE Patterns in addition to a wide range of solid colors.
To learn more about the collection, view product videos and explore available colorways visit www.sitkagear.com/jetstream