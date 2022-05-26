Improve Your Archery Abilities With New Book From Larry Wise

Need a better mental game? Learn the basics and more from Larry Wise, international coach, world champion and educator.

Larry recently released a new book, Planning To Peak in Archery. This is a unique book. It’s new thinking by a highly experienced educator about how to teach athletes, particularly archers, to manage their ability to focus while executing their shooting performance.

In any repetitive-action sport, like archery, golf, place kicking, darts, etc., athletes must perform a set of physical actions in an ordered sequence to effectively and efficiently repeat their effort but far too many athletes neglect to control their thinking in a similar and ordered way.