Improve Your Archery Abilities With New Book From Larry Wise

Need a better mental game? Learn the basics and more from Larry Wise, international coach, world champion and educator.
Larry recently released a new book, Planning To Peak in Archery. This is a unique book. It’s new thinking by a highly experienced educator about how to teach athletes, particularly archers, to manage their ability to focus while executing their shooting performance.
In any repetitive-action sport, like archery, golf, place kicking, darts, etc., athletes must perform a set of physical actions in an ordered sequence to effectively and efficiently repeat their effort but far too many athletes neglect to control their thinking in a similar and ordered way.
As the title indicates, the athlete or coach will read how to plan for the many aspects of the archery mental game. This includes writing goals, setting training plans, planning practice sessions, pregame routines and the important prestart routine for the last fifteen minutes before the start-whistle sounds.
You will also learn how to construct a meaningful and appropriate on-site tournament practice session and how to evaluate your performance following the tournament. Self-talk skills are also presented as well as when to use them.
Many archers encounter a shooting dysfunction called target panic and have great difficulty getting beyond it.
A full chapter is devoted to establishing a set of mental and physical steps to help both those archers who use a mechanical release aid and those who grip their fingers on the bowstring to rebuild their proper shot execution skills.
An entire section of this book is devoted to helping archers develop a proper attitude. You’ll learn about the importance of the three C’s (commitment, composure, and confidence), establishing the proper competitive mindset and why pressure is a myth.
Each map shows how to sequence mind-manage focus with body-feel focus along with where to guide your visual focus. You will learn how to map these performance aspects on paper so both athlete and coach are truly on the same page.
The book further develops the mapping technique by plotting breathing patterns as well as planning primary muscle group loading. These aspects of execution must be completed in a timely and coordinated manner if effective repetition is to occur.
This book concludes with a short review of the five most important concepts presented and an honest assessment of what the archer/athlete must do in order to get on a proper path to their peak.
