Easton Releases New Sonic 6.0 Hunting Arrow

Go fast or go heavy! The Easton Sonic 6.0 is a 6mm high-performance hunting arrow engineered with high-performance speed and hunting accuracy in mind.
The Sonic 6.0 is built from scratch in the USA using Easton’s seamless Acu-Carbon process for the ultimate weight and spine consistency from shaft to shaft and from dozen to dozen.
The lighter overall mass weight of Sonic 6.0 also provides for a wider range of arrow build options; from lightweight speed setups to high-FOC/high-momentum heavyweights that carry a punch downrange.
Sonic 6.0 features another Easton first – factory-fletched helical utilizing our 2” Bully vane, designed exclusively for Easton by Bohning to provide the utmost in broadhead accuracy.
For those who prefer to roll their own, Sonic 6.0 is also available in a bare shaft configuration.
Sonic 6.0 is available in six spines (250, 300, 340, 400, 500, and 600) providing a high-performance option for virtually every type of bowhunter.
Sonic 6.0 is compatible with standard 8-32 thread broadheads and field points and comes pre-installed with Easton 6mm H nocks.
For 100 Years the Easton name has ensured the highest quality, Made in USE archery equipment.
For more information, visit Eastonarchery.com