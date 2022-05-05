  1. Bowhunting News

Easton Releases New Sonic 6.0 Hunting Arrow

By Courtney KaufmannMay 5, 2022
Easton Releases New Sonic 6.0 Hunting Arrow

Go fast or go heavy!  The Easton Sonic 6.0 is a 6mm high-performance hunting arrow engineered with high-performance speed and hunting accuracy in mind. 

The Sonic 6.0 is built from scratch in the USA using Easton’s seamless Acu-Carbon process for the ultimate weight and spine consistency from shaft to shaft and from dozen to dozen. 

Easton Releases New Sonic 6.0 Hunting Arrow

The lighter overall mass weight of Sonic 6.0 also provides for a wider range of arrow build options; from lightweight speed setups to high-FOC/high-momentum heavyweights that carry a punch downrange.

Sonic 6.0 features another Easton first – factory-fletched helical utilizing our 2” Bully vane, designed exclusively for Easton by Bohning to provide the utmost in broadhead accuracy.

For those who prefer to roll their own, Sonic 6.0 is also available in a bare shaft configuration.

Easton Releases New Sonic 6.0 Hunting Arrow

Sonic 6.0 is available in six spines (250, 300, 340, 400, 500, and 600) providing a high-performance option for virtually every type of bowhunter.

Sonic 6.0 is compatible with standard 8-32 thread broadheads and field points and comes pre-installed with Easton 6mm H nocks.

For 100 Years the Easton name has ensured the highest quality, Made in USE archery equipment. 

For more information, visit Eastonarchery.com

Courtney Kaufmann
Courtney Kaufmann
Courtney is a passionate bowhunter who has a love for the outdoors. If she isn't in a tree stand or a ground blind, she is most likely somewhere fishing! In her free time, Courtney enjoys photography and trying out new recipes with wild game and fresh caught fish! Fun Fact: Courtney was a professional cake decorator for 7 years before working for Bowhunting.com
Post a Comment
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login To Account

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like:
Share your trophy photo