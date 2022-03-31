Ultraview And Shrewd Scopes Compatible With Hha Tetra Sights

The HHA Scope Adapters ($59) allow you to adapt your Tetra sight (2020 models and newer) to be compatible with an UltraView or Shrewd scope. The Scope Adapters are slightly different between the models, so you’ll need to buy the specific one for your preferred scope.

The Scope Adapter comes with the full HHA windage system including a windage rod that’s specific to any UltraView or Shrewd scope, as well as an Infinite Adjust Plate, and a T-rail.

Check out HHA’s website where you can get the frame of a Tetra, Tetra Max, or Tetra LT, as well as the conversion kit to pair with your UltraView or Shrewd scope.