UltraView and Shrewd Scopes Compatible With HHA Tetra Sights

By Brad KaufmannMarch 31, 2022

HHA recently announced that their Tetra line of sights (2020 and newer) are now compatible with UltraView and Shrewd scopes.

Check out the video below to see how to convert your sight…

Scope Adapter

The HHA Scope Adapters ($59) allow you to adapt your Tetra sight (2020 models and newer) to be compatible with an UltraView or Shrewd scope. The Scope Adapters are slightly different between the models, so you’ll need to buy the specific one for your preferred scope.

The Scope Adapter comes with the full HHA windage system including a windage rod that’s specific to any UltraView or Shrewd scope, as well as an Infinite Adjust Plate, and a T-rail.

Check out HHA’s website where you can get the frame of a TetraTetra Max, or Tetra LT, as well as the conversion kit to pair with your UltraView or Shrewd scope.

Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos and articles that Bowhunting.com produces.
