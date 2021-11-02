America’s Best Bowstrings Inc. Acquires Helix Broadheads

“After having a lengthy discussion with Tim, I purchased some broadheads to try out and was very impressed with the product from the get-go. The impressive thing about the Helix is the single bevel design which assists the vanes in ensuring phenomenal arrow flight making the arrow deadly accurate, the unique shape of the head which creates lift capability at long ranges, and the continuing rotation of the broadhead through animals which results in super quick kills.”

“After shooting several whitetails in a few states already this season and seeing the results from our team members and friends, I am convinced that the Helix is the most accurate and most lethal broadhead on the market today! All but one of the many animals already taken this year by ABB team members have gone down within sight! The Helix is a super lethal, two blade, cut on contact broadhead. You will measure your recovery in seconds…. not in how long the blood trail was” says Jerry.