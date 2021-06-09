Cold Steel Releases New Hunting Knife, The Click-N-Cut Folder

Cold Steel, manufacturer of purpose-built knives and blade tools for everyday carry, tactical, and hunting applications, introduces the newest model in its replaceable-blade-knife series, the Click-N-Cut Folder.
The Click-N-Cut series knives set a new standard on replaceable-blade hunting knife technology by addressing the core drawbacks of most replaceable-blade knives on the market today – namely weak blades and equally weak locking mechanisms.
The Click-N-Cut system was designed to employ thicker blades for added strength and to ensure the locking mechanism could withstand the pressure often applied when field dressing and quartering big game animals. Now, that same proven technology is incorporated into the all-new Click-N-Cut Folder.
A fresh lock bar and blade locking engagement design delivers the same easy-to-remove/easy-to-install replacement blade system as the original Click-N-Cut fixed-length knives but with the convenience and compact storage of a folding lockback knife.
Replacing a blade is as simple as partially folding the blade with the lock bar depressed, removing and replacing the blade, and allowing the lock bar to secure the blade in the closed or open position.
The Click-N-Cut system makes blade replacement faster and safer than other systems on the market and is strong enough to handle the toughest jobs.
This strength is credited not only to the rugged 1.5mm thick blades but also the use of Cold Steel’s heralded Tri-Ad® locking system, which offers safe and secure lockup and responds well with both positive and negative pressure.
The Click-N-Cut Folder comes with two 2.75-inch blades- a drop point and serrated utility. An ambidextrous pocket clip secures the knife conveniently in pants, over a belt, or in a hunting pack pocket.
Click-N-Cut Folder Specifications
Item: CS-40BA
Weight: 2.3 oz.
Blade Thickness: 1.5mm
Blade Length: 2 ¾ inches (drop point and serrated lengths)
Blade Steel: 420J2 Steel
Handle Length/Material: 4 inches / High Impact ABS Handle
Locking Mechanism: Tri-Ad® locking system
Overall Length: 7 inches
Additional features: Ambidextrous pocket clip
MSRP: $27.99
To learn more about the Click-N-Cut Folder and other Cold Steel products, please visit Coldsteel.com