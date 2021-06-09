Cold Steel Releases New Hunting Knife, The Click-N-Cut Folder

Cold Steel, manufacturer of purpose-built knives and blade tools for everyday carry, tactical, and hunting applications, introduces the newest model in its replaceable-blade-knife series, the Click-N-Cut Folder.

The Click-N-Cut series knives set a new standard on replaceable-blade hunting knife technology by addressing the core drawbacks of most replaceable-blade knives on the market today – namely weak blades and equally weak locking mechanisms.

The Click-N-Cut system was designed to employ thicker blades for added strength and to ensure the locking mechanism could withstand the pressure often applied when field dressing and quartering big game animals. Now, that same proven technology is incorporated into the all-new Click-N-Cut Folder.