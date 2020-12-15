The NEW Wicked Ridge NXT 400: The Most Accurate Wicked Ridge Model EVER

At TenPoint Crossbow Technologies®, cutting-edge crossbow design, innovation, and an openness to customer feedback have allowed the company’s brands to become synonymous with quality, durability, and safety.

For 2021, TenPoint is excited to announce the release of a new ultra-narrow, high-performance crossbow in their American Made Wicked Ridge line – the Wicked Ridge NXT 400.

This technologically advanced hunting crossbow features TenPoint’s Narrow Crossbow Technology™ (NXT) bow assembly that measures only 6-inches wide when cocked and delivers speeds of 400 feet-per-second with same-hole down-range accuracy.