The NEW Wicked Ridge NXT 400: The Most Accurate Wicked Ridge Model EVER

At TenPoint Crossbow Technologies®, cutting-edge crossbow design, innovation, and an openness to customer feedback have allowed the company’s brands to become synonymous with quality, durability, and safety.
For 2021, TenPoint is excited to announce the release of a new ultra-narrow, high-performance crossbow in their American Made Wicked Ridge line – the Wicked Ridge NXT 400.
This technologically advanced hunting crossbow features TenPoint’s Narrow Crossbow Technology™ (NXT) bow assembly that measures only 6-inches wide when cocked and delivers speeds of 400 feet-per-second with same-hole down-range accuracy.
Why TenPoint made this new crossbow:
“Our Made in America Wicked Ridge line of crossbows continues to distance themselves from import models in terms of quality, performance, and value,” said Rick Bednar, TenPoint CEO.
“At $1,099, the NXT 400 features a combination of width, speed, accuracy, and built-in cocking device that is unrivaled at its price point on the crossbow market.”
Maneuverability:
The Wicked Ridge NXT 400 is highly maneuverable in the field, whether transporting the crossbow to-the-woods-and-back or hunting from a stand or ground blind with limited space.
- The Wicked Ridge NXT 400 weighs just 7.4-pounds, is an ultra-narrow 6.0-inches wide axle-to-axle when cocked and is only 33-inches long (without stirrup).
- The TRI-LOCK™ limb pocket system and riser are made from lightweight, high-strength, CNC-machined 7075-T6 aluminum and have a minimalist design that reduces bow assembly weight.
- The Functionally Superior Bullpup™ (FSB) stock is made from PolyOne™ OnForce™, a high-strength, low-weight, glass-filled polypropylene material which helps to reduce the crossbow’s weight and ensures years of durable use.
- The high-tech FSB stock is built with optimal comb-height and length-of-pull and uses strategically placed cutouts in the butt stock to further reduce weight.
Performance:
The NEW Wicked Ridge NXT 400 bow assembly is the ideal combination of maneuverability and performance.
- Fueled by RX-6 Cams™, the forward draw bow assembly is the difference maker for this high-performance crossbow. The innovative cam system allows for maximum cam rotation and enables the Wicked Ridge NXT 400 to shoot the package included 400-grain Pro Elite 400 carbon arrow at a devastating 400 feet-per-second.
- The bow assembly’s revolutionary Vector Quad™ cable system utilizes four cables instead of the traditional two which eliminates cam lean and generates straight nock travel, leading to same-hole down-range accuracy.
- The lightweight aircraft-strength CNC machined aluminum riser is made from 6061-T6 alloy and features TenPoint’s TRI-LOCK limb pocket system, which ensures perfect alignment between the pocket and limbs for further increased accuracy.
- The Wicked Ridge NXT 400’s bow assembly is mounted to a lightweight, 21.5-inch CNC-machined aluminum barrel, which dramatically reduces noise, weight, and vibration.
- The flight rail is fitted with TenPoint’s T5 3.5-pound trigger system that delivers a crisp, consistent break, shot-after-shot. The trigger is fitted with a nylon-filament arrow retention brush that improves arrow grip, alignment, and reduces noise and vibration after the shot. The flight rail is also equipped with a string stop system, which yields even further noise and vibration reduction.
Precision Cocking with Ease:
The Wicked Ridge NXT 400 comes equipped with TenPoint’s ACUdraw™ Crank-style Cocking Device that allows hunters of all ages to effortlessly cock the crossbow.
- The ACUdraw reduces the force required to cock the crossbow to only 5-pounds.
- The cocking unit is lightweight, stock-mounted, and does not require bulky clamp-on assemblies or hang-on accessories.
- The ACUdraw draws the bowstring consistently each time the crossbow is cocked, leading to greater down-field accuracy.
- The crank handle fits neatly in the stock when not in use for easy, convenient storage.
Safety:
TenPoint considers shooter safety to be the highest priority in the design process, and our commitment to producing the safest hunting crossbows in the world is highlighted by the many standard safety features that we offer on EVERY crossbow we build.
- TenPoint’s Patented DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor) prevents the crossbow from dry-firing if an arrow is not loaded onto the flight rail and the string is disengaged.
- An auto-engaging safety mechanism automatically places the trigger mechanism in the SAFE position after the string is cocked.
- Glass-Reinforced Nylon Safety Wings serve as a barrier to help keep the shooter’s hand safely below the bowstring release path.
Complete Hunting Systems:
TenPoint uses a “built from the ground-up” approach to designing the highest quality crossbows and accessories. The Wicked Ridge NXT 400 crossbow includes several custom-designed accessories that have been specifically engineered to promote reliable operation, ease-of-use, and hunter success.
- TenPoint’s ACUdraw Crank-style Cocking Device is one of the most user-friendly and practical solutions for cocking a crossbow effortlessly and accurately. Fully integrated into the stock, with no dangling parts, it requires only the strength of the average person’s index finger to operate. The ACUdraw allows hunters of all ages and physical abilities to enjoy the great experience of bowhunting.
- TenPoint’s 3x Pro-View™ Scope was designed and built specifically for TenPoint’s high-performance crossbow models, translating into pinpoint out-of-the-box accuracy.
- TenPoint’s Pro Elite 400 Carbon Crossbow Arrows are fletched slightly offset and fitted with an aluminum insert, 3.5-inch Bohning X Vanes™, and TenPoint’s Alpha-Nock™. The shafts are inspected for straightness to within 0.003-inches and sorted for weight tolerance to within 2-grains per dozen.
- TenPoint’s Integrated String Stop System is built into the Wicked Ridge NXT 400’s bow assembly.
- TenPoint’s 3-Arrow Instant Detach Quiver is lightweight, ultra-durable, and includes a flexible rubber loop to silently hang while in a treestand.
Consumer Appeal:
All TenPoint and Wicked Ridge crossbows have an impeccable fit and finish, from the CNC-machined aircraft-grade aluminum anodized parts to the camouflage decoration on the stock and limbs.
- The Wicked Ridge NXT 400 is available double-dip fluid-imaged in Peak™ camouflage.
- The crossbow ships completely assembled and is offered in a complete package.
- All TenPoint and Wicked Ridge crossbows are pre-sighted at the factory, eliminating the need for a lengthy sight-in process and allowing the user to quickly shoot accurately, with minimal scope adjustment needed.
- All TenPoint and Wicked Ridge crossbows are BUILT IN AMERICA and have been engineered, assembled, and shipped from our Mogadore, Ohio location.
Package Details:
The Wicked Ridge NXT 400 Crossbow Package includes:
- TenPoint’s ACUdraw Crank-style Cocking Device
- TenPoint’s 3x Pro-View Scope
- 3-pack TenPoint 400-grain Pro Elite 400 Carbon Crossbow Arrows
- Integrated String Stop System
- TenPoint’s 3-Arrow Instant Detach Quiver
- MSRP: $1,099.99 with ACUdraw – Peak™ camouflage
The NEW Wicked Ridge NXT 400 crossbow model will begin shipping during the first quarter of 2021.