NEW FMJ 4MM — HITTING HARDER FOR 2021

Salt Lake City, Utah – Easton introduces a new addition to the FMJ flagship line. The 4MM FMJ offers the most penetration and is precision made in the USA for the most accurate hunting arrow on the market.
FMJ is the Archery industry’s flagship hunting arrow and offers the highest level of penetration. Dual material carbon/aluminum construction guarantees precision for accuracy.
The 4MM Full Metal Jacket has been updated with a new spine configuration, an all-new 8-32 point outsert system and redesigned graphics. The standard 8-32 thread point outsert optimizes front-of-center for easier broadhead tuning and more durability.
Full Metal Jacket arrows are clearly field-proven big game arrows for hunters seeking critical penetration in archery hunting. In an effort to provide bow hunters the highest level of lethal hunting results, Easton has united carbon and aluminum materials into one arrow—the FMJ or Full Metal Jacket.
The FMJ arrow combines a full metal jacket over an ultra-micro diameter carbon core that results in the most advanced penetrating arrow ever available to bowhunters.
FMJ arrows pull more potential energy from the bow and increase penetration by focusing their mass into a smaller diameter and reduced surface area. This results in less friction during flight for higher speed and more kinetic energy downrange.
The ultra-micro diameter also penetrates with less friction within the target for more pass-through impacts to take down game quickly and hasten recovery.
The slick aluminum surface further reduces friction for even more penetration, and it offers noticeably easier extraction when pulling shafts from practice targets.
FMJ 4MM come pre-installed with 4MM nocks and includes Easton’s new Aluminum point outsert. Compatible with standard thread 8-32 broadheads and field points.
Available in the most popular hunting spine sizes: 250, 300, 340, and 400. Offered in both ±.003” standard and ±.001” Match Grade straightness configurations.
- 4MM ultra-micro diameter carbon core with an 7075 alloy jacket
- Pre-installed 4MM nocks
- 4MM 8-32 aluminum point outserts included (50 grains)
- Straightness ±.003” standard & ±.001” Match Grade version
- Made in USA
- Spine sizes: 250, 300, 340, and 400
- MSRP: $159.99 (Standard) 6-pack fletched, $179.99 (Match Grade) 6-pack fletched
For more information on Easton 4MM FMJ arrows, see your local archery pro shop or visit www.eastonarchery.com