NEW FMJ 4MM — HITTING HARDER FOR 2021

The 4MM Full Metal Jacket has been updated with a new spine configuration, an all-new 8-32 point outsert system and redesigned graphics. The standard 8-32 thread point outsert optimizes front-of-center for easier broadhead tuning and more durability.

Full Metal Jacket arrows are clearly field-proven big game arrows for hunters seeking critical penetration in archery hunting. In an effort to provide bow hunters the highest level of lethal hunting results, Easton has united carbon and aluminum materials into one arrow—the FMJ or Full Metal Jacket.

The FMJ arrow combines a full metal jacket over an ultra-micro diameter carbon core that results in the most advanced penetrating arrow ever available to bowhunters.