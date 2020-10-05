Get Your Fall and Winter Seasons Started Right with New Vortex Wear

BARNEVELD, Wis. – Hunting, shooting, or just enjoying nature, you live for the outdoors. But try as you might, you’ve never found clothes that offer the combination of performance and style that fits your life.
Vortex Wear is made for you.
Designed for everyday wear, but built for adventure, these are clothes that work as hard as you do.
And with the release of our Fall/Winter lineup, you have the perfect way to hit the chilly season in total comfort, with fresh takes on a few classics, plus all-new apparel designed to look great and take on the elements.
You can also expect a thick cut flannel that’ll hold back the chill better than a campfire, and an update to last year’s breakout jacket, the Shedhunter™, with the release of the Shedhunter™ Pro.
The Shedhunter™ Pro takes the the snag-resistant fleece shell of the original, and adds DWR and an additional, secured pocket inside the chest pocket.
It’s as perfect for breaking trail as it is for hitting the town. Plus, expect a full lineup of new caps and tee shirts to round out your wardrobe and make sure you’re ready for the best time of the year.