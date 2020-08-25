  1. Bowhunting News

Meet Danner’s New Recurve Boot for Fall 2020

By Courtney HovenAugust 25, 2020
Performance Heritage for Every Hunt

Landing Fall2020, the Recurve features a Vibram® SPE midsole and TPU heel clip to ensure long hours of comfort on preseasonscouts and extended treks. With seven inches of heightfor ankle support and optionsavailablewith Danner® Drywaterproofing, the Recurve will keep you in the woodsand on the hunt longer.

  • Waterproof, full-grain leather and nylon upper
  • Danner® Dry waterproof protection [47611, 47612, 47613]
  • Breathable meshlining [47610]
  • Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation [47612]
  • Cushioning open-cell OrthoLite® footbed
  • Vibram® SPE midsole for maximum rebound, comfort and support
  • Nylon shank
  • TPU heel frame to enhance support and stability
  • Vibram® Recurve outsole with Megagrip technology features adaptive lugs and flex lines for superior grip in wetand dry terrain

Height: 7”

Weight: 43 oz (2.7 lbs)

Waterproof: optional Danner® Dry

Insulation: optional 400G Thinsulate™ Ultra

Sizing: D: 7-14 (1/2 thru 12); EE: 9-13 (1/2 thru 12)

MSRP:$190-$220

Check out the new Recurve Boot at Danner.com

