Meet Danner’s New Recurve Boot for Fall 2020

Performance Heritage for Every Hunt
Meet Danner’s NewRecurve Bootfor Fall 2020Performance Heritage for Every HuntInspired bytraditional style hunting bootswhile drawing design and technology cues from Danner’s best-selling hikingboots, theall-newRecurvedeliversthe next generation of performance for use across any type of hunt.
Landing Fall2020, the Recurve features a Vibram® SPE midsole and TPU heel clip to ensure long hours of comfort on preseasonscouts and extended treks. With seven inches of heightfor ankle support and optionsavailablewith Danner® Drywaterproofing, the Recurve will keep you in the woodsand on the hunt longer.
- Waterproof, full-grain leather and nylon upper
- Danner® Dry waterproof protection [47611, 47612, 47613]
- Breathable meshlining [47610]
- Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation [47612]
- Cushioning open-cell OrthoLite® footbed
- Vibram® SPE midsole for maximum rebound, comfort and support
- Nylon shank
- TPU heel frame to enhance support and stability
- Vibram® Recurve outsole with Megagrip technology features adaptive lugs and flex lines for superior grip in wetand dry terrain
Height: 7”
Weight: 43 oz (2.7 lbs)
Waterproof: optional Danner® Dry
Insulation: optional 400G Thinsulate™ Ultra
Sizing: D: 7-14 (1/2 thru 12); EE: 9-13 (1/2 thru 12)
MSRP:$190-$220