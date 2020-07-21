Harvest Home Films to Produce First Ever, Pro Hunting, Faith Based Motion Picture

The Harvest celebrates God, celebrates family and celebrates the outdoors.

Coming from the same producers of “I Can Only Imagine” and the “Lion Witch and the Wardrobe”, The Harvest promises to be the first ever pro-hunting film celebrating the lifestyle and educating Americans about the beauty and importance of the outdoor way of life.

Set in the small rural community of Marble Falls, Texas, The Harvest follows the personal and professional challenges of the McLean family, as they navigate a move to New York City when the father, Dave, unexpectedly has a once in a lifetime career opportunity fall in his lap.

A professional hunter with a national TV show, Dave actively participates in the hunting lifestyle with his high school aged daughter and son. Judy, the mother, hunts occasionally and fully supports the lifestyle.