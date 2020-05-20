Kuiu Launches Valo, The Latest Innovation In Hunting Camouflage

Dixon, Calif. – KUIU, the ultralight performance hunting gear company, announced the launch of Valo, its newest hunting camouflage pattern.
The launch comes after three years of research and development, extensive testing, countless iterations, and input from a carefully assembled team of trusted guides and hunters.
With the introduction of Valo, hunters are now completely covered for every environment with the three most effective camo patterns in the industry.
- Valo is a lighter, low-contrast pattern, and adds a new dimension to KUIU camouflage. Its large macro pattern with micro details help breakup the human outline effectively at both long and short range distances.
- Featuring a complex color palette, Valo takes on the colors of its surroundings, while its subtle earth tones conceal movement. Valo is the ideal pattern for environments that lack contrasting colors and cover, and it’s effective across a wide variety of terrain and vegetation.
“Valo is the embodiment of KUIU’s belief that innovation never rests,” said Shawn La Rowe, KUIU’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “It’s also the delivery on our promise that we give our customers what they want and ask for.
As a result, Valo’s distinct pattern will give hunter’s true versatility, and will become an immediate staple.”
Valo was tested in some of the most challenging hunting conditions and proven in many different landscapes.
Valo has been in the field across North America, including Alaska, Yukon, Montana, Mexico, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, and California.
“Valo’s colors are exactly what I would’ve hoped for,” said Jake Franklin, Outfitter at Kika Worldwide.
“Each of the colors on their own as a solid would be pretty darn good natural camouflage. Putting all of them together in one pattern makes it perfect.”
Valo was developed to expand KUIU’s camouflage offerings. KUIU’s three camo patterns are ideal for any distance, environment or season and offer the optimal mix of blending, concealment and breakup for anywhere you hunt.
They are designed to break up your outline, so you blend into your surroundings and go undetected by game.
