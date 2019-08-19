Menu
Home » Bowhunting News » Bionic Bear Delivers Better Practice for Bear Hunters

Bionic Bear Delivers Better Practice for Bear Hunters

Aug 19, 2019

Bowhunting black bears is extremely fun and exciting. One issue many hunters have when bear hunting it figuring out where to aim when selecting a spot on the side of a black bear. In the heat of the moment, choosing a spot can be difficult when the only thing you see when looking through the sight is a large black blob.

morrell-bionic-bear

Morrell Bionic Bear

Morrell Targets offers a 3D bear target called the Bionic Bear that is perfect for the bowhunter going on a bear hunt. It comes with a replaceable bag target center that has the vitals outlined so picking a spot is easy. The anatomy of a bear is slightly different than a deer, so practicing on a bear target will help get any bowhunter headed for the woods in search of bears ready for the task.

The Bionic Bear only weighs 45 pounds, making it easy to transport. Controlling buck/bear fever can be tough. Knowing where exactly to aim in the heat of the moment will greatly increase the odds of success in the field. The Bionic Bear can help every bowhunter get ready for a bear hunt. Learn more about the Bionic Bear by visiting www.morrelltargets.com.

Tracy Breen

Tracy Breen

Tracy Breen is a full-time outdoor writer and marketing consultant in the outdoor industry. Over the past twenty years, he has been able to hunt and fish all over North America. Tracy was born with cerebral palsy and often writes and speaks about overcoming physical obstacles, chasing dreams and living life to the fullest. Tracy writes for a wide array of publications including Outdoor Life, New Pioneer, North American Whitetail, Buckmasters, Petersen’s Bowhunting and Bowhunting World to name a few. Tracy resides in Michigan with his wife, Angie and their two boys Thane and Hendrik.
Tracy Breen

Latest posts by Tracy Breen (see all)

