New Optimizer Tetra w/Dovetail Bracket

Single-pin bow sight technology leader HHA™ Sports never stops working to advance the quality and function of its products. For 2019, HHA Sports has taken the new Optimizer Tetra, the latest award-winning Optimizer single pin bow sight, and made it even better with a new mounting option. The new 2019 Tetra Tournament combines increased adjustability with cutting-edge sight technology, and adds a new dovetail bracket mounting option.

“The response to the Tetra from archers has been phenomenal,” said Scott Bakken, Director of Sales and Marketing for HHA Sports. “Archers love the wide range of adjustability the Tetra offers. It makes perfect sense to add the option of a dovetail mounting bracket to the sight, giving archers a whole new level of adjustability and positioning for the sight.” The HHA Sports Optimizer Tetra has amazing windage adjustment allowing for major and micro adjustments to the sight. Second and third axis adjustments are integrated into the Tetra for the archer striving for perfection and accuracy. The Tetra has a full 2.1-inches of vertical travel, allowing for infinite adjustability to the scope housing. This allows the shooter to dial in the bow to extreme levels of accuracy as well as get the most range out of the preprinted yardage tapes. The sight’s full-brass gearing with a rack and pinion gear wheel, allows the shooter to make easy and smooth elevation adjustments. As you would expect with an HHA Sports’ sight, the Optimizer Tetra has tool-free adjustability giving the Tetra a massive amount of adjustment and accuracy that can be done without the need for wrenches or other tools.

New for 2019, archers have the choice of the original hunter-style mounting bracket with a straight frame set up that fits all bows, or you can now select the new dovetail bracket mount that adds adjustability on a new level. This makes the Tetra a perfect sight for target shooters, 3-D competitors and hunters alike. The Optimizer Tetra sight is CNC machined from aircraft-grade aluminum. The sight pin, available in .019 and .010 sizes, is protected by HHA Sports’ A.R.M.O.R. Pin technology that completely protects the pin from the harshest conditions with a CNC-machined aluminum guard. The adjustable rheostat on the scope housing controls the amount of fiber optic wrap exposed to light to ensure your pin is bright and viewed as clean and clear as possible regardless of the time of day. The Tetra accepts HHA Lens Kits and well as the 2500 Burst Light. It is available with a 1-5/8-, or a 2-inch scope housing.

The Optimizer Tetra utilizes the company’s patented R.D.S. (Range. Dial. Shoot.) Technology. Once you’re dialed in at 20 and 60 yards, you’re on target – to the yard – out to 100 yards. Dial the bow in and find the corresponding preprinted yardage tape, and you’re on target at any distance. It really is that simple. HHA Sports updated the yardage wheel to a Ninja-Star Wheel design for easier operation no matter what the conditions are.