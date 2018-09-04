by

True crossbow enthusiasts are a special breed. While some, more casual devotees view crossbows merely as tools to take advantage of extended local hunting seasons, others plan every big game hunting opportunity around this exciting, rewarding and deadly platform.

Barnett offers a made-in-the-USA crossbow for every hunter; for the adventurous spirit who favors the horizontal bow over any other weapon, they offer the new Raptor Pro™ STR.

Capable of delivering arrows to target at blazing speeds of 400 feet-per-second with a crushing 140 foot-pounds of energy, Barnett’s new Raptor Pro™ STR delivers the power necessary to take on any big game animal in the world. Thanks to its Step-Through Riser (STR) design, all that power comes with precision accuracy. The innovative design effectively transfers weight from the nose towards the center of the bow for rock-solid stability and enhanced, repeatable accuracy.

While the Raptor Pro™ STR is still considered a compact crossbow, its generous power stroke and slightly longer pro-composite stock make it ideal for full-framed shooters. Its STR design, custom composite laminated limbs, CNC machined aluminum flight track, string dampeners and precision three-pound TriggerTech trigger combine to make the sub-seven-pound Raptor Pro™ STR a true joy to shoulder and fire.

Other performance amenities on the Raptor Pro™ STR include Barnett’s self-adjusting Soft-Lok™ floating bristle arrow retainer, three picatinny rails and a 4×32 multi-reticle scope for clear and quick target acquisition. Raptor Pro™ STR comes complete and ready to hunt with a pair of 22-inch Headhunter™ arrows, inline side-mount quiver, rope cocking device and lubrication wax. Thanks to advanced and thoughtful Barnett engineering, proud owners can assemble their new Raptor Pro™ STR in just minutes with the simple installation of a single bolt.

Barnett takes safety seriously. In addition to a pass-through foregrip with finger safety reminders that work to keep digits out of harm’s way and well below the flight track, Raptor Pro STR employs nock sensors and ADF (anti-dry fire) technology to keep a spring-loaded safety bar in place until the arrow is properly seated, protecting the user and the bow from accidental dry fire.

The versatile and powerful Raptor Pro STR offers universal concealment that will never compromise its owner’s position, courtesy of a comprehensive Realtree™ Xtra finish that completely envelopes the bow’s stock, limbs and riser.

Barnett Raptor Pro™ STR Features

Realtree™ Xtra

Fiberglass Composite Step-Through Riser

Custom Composite Laminated Limbs

CNC Machined Aluminum Flight Track

4 x 32 Illuminated Scope

String Dampeners

TriggerTech Frictionless Release Technology™

Anti-Dry Fire (ADF) Trigger System

Metal Injection Molded (MIM) Trigger

Three Picatinny Rails

Soft-Lok™ Floating Bristle Arrow Retainer

Single Bolt Assembly

Finger Safety Reminders

Pass-Through Foregrip

Crank Cocking Device Compatible (Rope Cocking Device Included)

Side Mount Quiver

Two 22″ Headhunter™ arrows

Lube Wax

Barnett Raptor Pro™ STR Specifications

Model BAR78005 / UPC 0-42609-00009-8

Speed: 400 fps (using a 380-grain arrow)

Kinetic Energy: 140 ft. lbs.

Weight: 6.9 lbs.

Draw Weight: 165 lbs.

Power Stroke: 16.375 in.

Dimensions: 36.5″L x 20″W

Axle to Axle Dimensions: 17.625 in.

Made in the USA

MSRP: $599.99

Those who prefer the unique challenges of hunting with a crossbow – or any crossbow hunter seeking the versatility, accuracy and power to take down any manner of big game – will be well served to check out Barnett’s new Raptor Pro™STR. The most powerful and advanced Raptor model to date.