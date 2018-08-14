GSM Outdoors Acquires New Archery Products (NAP)

by

Grand Prairie, TX – August 2018 – GSM Outdoors, a multi-brand manufacturer and technology innovator of premium, specialized hunting and shooting products, is pleased to announce the addition of New Archery Products (NAP) to the GSM family of brands.

GSM Outdoors encompasses iconic brands in the hunting and outdoor markets such as; Stealth Cam, Walker’s, Hunting Made Easy (HME), Cyclops, American Hunter, Western Rivers, and Shooting Made Easy (SME).

GSM Outdoors was founded in 2000 with the mission of bringing product innovation to a variety of categories in the outdoor market—primarily shooting and hunting. With a dedication to developing leading-edge technologies, applying rigorous quality control, and standing on a “customer first” approach to after-sale support, GSM Outdoors has earned its reputation for delivering top-quality products to the outdoor industry and supporting its customers from the shelf to the field.

“We saw an opportunity to complement our diverse brand portfolio and continue innovation of quality hunting products within the category” states GSM CEO, Edward Castro. “NAP’s rich history certainly compliments our beliefs and values at GSM, and we are extremely excited to see what the future holds for NAP”.

Founded in 1971, NAP has established a rich history as a cornerstone manufacturer in the archery and bowhunting segments, producing such high-profile and widely respected products as the original Flipper Rest and Razorbak broadheads. Today, the NAP product line covers the gamut of archery and bowhunting accessories, from the Thunderhead and Spitfire line of fixed and mechanical broadheads to fletching, precision arrow rests, quivers, stabilizers, and the new Mantis series groundblinds.

“Iconic brands like NAP are what keep hunters in the field and passing on our hunting heritage,” commented Ben Smith, VP of Sales & Marketing. “I’m confident we’ll continue to leave our footprint on the archery category for many years to come”.

With such a wide range of products in their arsenal, GSM receives attention from outdoorsmen of all backgrounds seeking quality equipment to meet their outdoor adventure needs.