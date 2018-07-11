TenPoint Stealth® NXT Named Top Crossbow in Outdoor Life’s 2018 Crossbow Test

by

Industry leader TenPoint Crossbow Technologies is excited to announce their Stealth NXT crossbow has received the highly acclaimed Editor’s Choice Award from Outdoor Life, debuting in the just released August 2018 issue.

Outdoor Life ranked 10 of the most popular crossbow models using intense testing procedures with stringent criteria, comparing each of the bows. Industry experts conducted the test while evaluating factors such as performance, price, specifications, function, fit and finish. As results were recorded, the new Stealth NXT surged ahead of the pack, finishing at or near the top in three double-weighted categories: handling and balance, speed and power, and accuracy.

“TenPoint produces some of the best crossbows, and the Stealth NXT is its most impressive yet,” noted Outdoor Life. “This crossbow is a good investment – it’s easy to cock, shoots tight groups at hunting ranges, and handles well.”

One of TenPoint’s three new crossbows in 2018, the Stealth NXT is powered by the patented NXT (Narrow Crossbow Technology) bow assembly. This new technology features the XR6™ Cam System with 340-degree cam rotation that generates devastating speed and the revolutionary Vector Quad™ cable technology that utilizes four cables instead of the traditional two for increased strength and stability. In addition, the cable system balances torsion and tension to essentially eliminate cam lean, generating pin-point accuracy.

Combined with a black anodized, 21.5-inch TAC-LITE™ aluminum barrel that dramatically reduces weight, noise, and vibration, and an adjustable stock for easy handling, the Stealth NXT shoots 410 FPS, measure just 33.6 inches long, and weighs 7.3 pounds.

“The Outdoor Life Editor’s Choice Award is one of the most prestigious awards in our industry and we are honored to receive it again this year”, said TenPoint CEO Rick Bednar. “The Stealth NXT is our narrowest and most accurate crossbow ever. Measuring 6-inches wide and shooting 410 FPS, on a shot that registers 3x quieter than competitor’s bows, it is the premier crossbow in the marketplace.”

The Stealth NXT, like all TenPoint crossbows, features TenPoint’s DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor).

Double-dip fluid imaged in True Timber® Viper Western™ camo, the Stealth NXT ships completely assembled and is available as a Standard package or an Elite package.

Stealth NXT MAP: Standard Package – $1,449.99 with ACUdraw 50 SLED, $1,499.99 with ACUdraw, $1,599.99 with ACUdraw PRO. Elite Package – $1,799.99 with ACUdraw PRO.

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies is 100% American owned, operated, and all its crossbow models are manufactured in Mogadore, OH.