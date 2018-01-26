Under Armour Tactical Pant

by

For the brave people who work in military, law enforcement and other tactical professions, Under Armour® offers performance apparel and footwear to help them perform at their peak. Under Armour has expanded its offerings in 2018 to include four new, innovative pants in the Guardian and Enduro Series. The new pant styles, while designed with tactical work in mind, are also a great option for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a durable, rugged pant.

UA Guardian Pant and Guardian Cargo Pant

Rugged comfort is critical on every tactical job, and the UA Guardian series delivers with two new pant models. Both are meticulously crafted from a 100% nylon fabrication that’s extremely tough, good-looking and long-lasting. The material also makes for a seriously comfortable pair of pants, complete with reinforced stitching, articulated knees and a gusseted crotch. To provide rain repellence on outdoor missions, Under Armour appointed the Guardians with its innovative, breathable UA Storm® technology.

The Guardian Pant retails for $70 and is available in five colors: Bayou, Mod Green, Coyote Brown, Black and Maverick Brown. The Guardian Cargo Pant retails for $80 and features low-profile cargo pockets for gear management and comes in Bayou, Mod Green, Coyote Brown and Black colors.

UA Enduro Pant and Enduro Cargo Pant

For those engaged in highly active tactical roles, the new UA Enduro series pants are an ideal choice. They feature 4-way stretch ripstop fabric for excellent mobility, a stretch-engineered waistband for superior comfort, and UA Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability. Articulated knees, a gusseted crotch, reinforced stitching and a handy side-zip covert pocket are also standard. This pant series is also TAA (Trade Agreement Act) compliant, so they are approved to be purchased by U.S. Government and contract businesses.

The Enduro Pant is available in six bold colors: Bayou, Graphite, Mod Green, Coyote Brown, Black and Dark Navy Blue and retails for $75. Under Armour’s Enduro Cargo Pant features low-profile cargo pockets and comes in Bayou, Mod Green, Coyote Brown, Black, Maverick Brown, Dark Navy Blue and UA Barren Camo. The pant retails for $85.

Under Armour’s full range of tactical apparel, footwear and gear is available at UA.com and at select retail locations.