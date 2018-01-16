by

News Release

At 7” Wide, 30.7” Long and Shooting 440 FPS, TenPoint’s NEW Nitro X™ is the Fastest, Smallest Crossbow Ever

Mogadore, OH. TenPoint Crossbow Technologies’ New 2018 Nitro X is the fastest and smallest crossbow ever produced. Measuring an ultra-narrow 7-inches wide, the Nitro X unleashes supercharged speeds up to 440 feet-per-second, generating jaw-dropping 166 foot-pounds of kinetic energy and unmatched down-range accuracy.

“The Nitro X is an industry transcending crossbow,” said Rick Bednar, TenPoint CEO. “It is the most powerful and most compact crossbow ever manufactured.”

Fueled by new RX7™ cams and SLING-SHOT™ technology, the reverse-draw bow assembly is the difference maker for this top-of-the-line crossbow. The newly designed, maximum rotation cam system powers the assembly’s DUAL FLEX™ limbs, while the SLING-SHOT technology provides an extra turbo boost to produce speeds up to an unprecedented 440 feet-per-second. Meanwhile, the assembly’s revolutionary Vector Quad™ cable technology utilizes four cables instead of the traditional two for increased strength and stability. Connecting at the cam, wrapping around the turnbuckle, and terminating on the riser, the cable system balances torsion and tension to essentially eliminate cam lean, generating pin-point accuracy.

At the bow assembly’s foundation is a lightweight CNC machined 7075-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum riser featuring the company’s TRI-LOCK™ pocket system that ensures perfect alignment between the pocket and limbs for increased accuracy.

The bow assembly is mounted to a black anodized, 20-inch TAC-LITE™ aluminum barrel that dramatically reduces the weight of the crossbow. It is fitted with the company’s 3 ½ lb. auto-engaging safety trigger housed in a lightweight machined aluminum trigger box. Its weaver-style dovetail is fitted with a nylon-filament arrow retention brush that improves arrow grip and alignment to further reduce noise and vibration and improve accuracy. Like all TenPoint models, the trigger assembly is equipped with a DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor). An integrated string stop system is also included that fits into the end of the barrel to reduce noise and vibration.

The Nitro X features TenPoint’s lightweight, three-piece C3™ stock. Designed to reduce weight, noise, and vibration, the high-tech stock is molded from glass-fiber infused PolyOne™ OnForce™ fitted with an adjustable cheek piece and butt plate. The rubber cheek piece adjusts to three separate positions by removing the screws and sliding it to create perfect eye-level alignment. Likewise, the rubber butt plate adjusts to two positions to match the shooter’s length-of-pull.

The bow and stock assemblies combine to create a perfectly balanced, sharp-shooting crossbow that weighs 7.8-pounds, measures only 30.7-inches long, and shoots up to a supercharged 440 feet-per-second – making it the fastest and smallest crossbow ever.

Like all TenPoint models, this model is equipped with dual-purpose rubber safety wings to reduce noise and vibration as well as helping to keep the shooter’s fore-grip hand safely below the flight deck.

Double-dip fluid imaged in True Timber® Viper Western™ camo, the Nitro X ships completely assembled and is available in two packages.

The Standard package includes the ACUdraw Pro™, RangeMaster® Pro Scope, 6-pack of Evo-X™ CenterPunch™ premium carbon arrows that improve a crossbow hunter’s accuracy by 25%, integrated string stop system, and a quiver.

The Elite package includes the ACUdraw Pro, Evo-X Marksman™ Scope, TenPoint STAG™ Hard Crossbow Case, 6-pack of Evo-X CenterPunch premium carbon arrows, integrated string stop system, and a quiver.

Nitro X MAP: $1,999.99 Standard Package, $2,199.99 Elite Package.

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies is 100% American owned, operated, and all of its crossbow models are manufactured in Mogadore, OH.

###

For more information, contact Brian Osterwalder, National Sales Manager (800) 548-6837 or www.tenpointcrossbows.com.