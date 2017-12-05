This portable machine attaches to any vehicle equipped with a trailer-hitch mount and sets up easily in mere minutes. Once assembled, skinning a deer is as easy as one, two, three. Simply skin the back legs or neck of the deer, and insert the included gambrel. Next use one of the powerful 1,000 lb. winches to lift the animal upright, as you would normally, and then use the second winch to rip the hide off. It is just like pulling your shirt over your head.
Koola Buck Hide Ripper
