Koola Buck Hide Ripper

Dec 5, 2017
Koola Buck, an industry leader in state-of-the-art meat processing products and the inventor of the Koola Buck portable refrigeration system, has introduced the Hide Ripper deer-skinning machine. Created to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of hand skinning deer, the new Hide Ripper is the quickest, cleanest and easiest way to skin a deer.
The Hide Ripper makes short work of the skinning process.

This portable machine attaches to any vehicle equipped with a trailer-hitch mount and sets up easily in mere minutes. Once assembled, skinning a deer is as easy as one, two, three. Simply skin the back legs or neck of the deer, and insert the included gambrel. Next use one of the powerful 1,000 lb. winches to lift the animal upright, as you would normally, and then use the second winch to rip the hide off. It is just like pulling your shirt over your head.

The Hide Ripper is constructed of all-steel square tubing with heavy-duty pins and weighs 95 pounds. It disassembles into a footprint of 54 by 20 by 6 inches, making it perfect for transportation and use in remote locations. To see the Hide Ripper in use, watch the video at www.hideripper.com.
The Hide Ripper is currently available at www.koolabuck.com and at select dealers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $399. To find a dealer near you visit http://www.koolabuck.com/dealers/.
