Load It and Love, the Capable TX 17

Plano, IL (August 14, 2017) – Hunting packs lead a tough life. They’re overstuffed, overloaded and dragged through some of the worst conditions and environments imaginable. Sooner or later, stitching yields, straps break and zippers say uncle. For some, it’s hard to expect a pack to last more than a single season.

If you’re nodding your head in agreement, Tenzing has an important question: What kind of hunting pack are you using?

Hunters have plenty to be concerned with, and their gear shouldn’t add to those worries. Tenzing is entering its sixth year of engineering and manufacturing the world-class hunting packs and accessories that help hunters overcome limitations instead of creating them. If you can fit it in one of our packs, it isn’t overstuffed. If you can hang it on the outside, it isn’t overloaded. If your body can carry the weight, so can our gear. It’s time to say goodbye to inferior, ineffectual and underperforming hunting packs for good.

With the 2017 release of Tenzing’s all-new TX Series daypacks, there’s never been a better time to step up to legendary Tenzing performance. These six exciting new models combine uncompromising Tenzing engineering, materials and components with the serious features hunters appreciate most – all for hunter-friendly prices. Like all Tenzing products, TX Series packs are backed by the company’s Limited Lifetime Guarantee; they will make things right in the unlikely event that any Tenzing product ever fails in the field.

The roomy new Tenzing TX 17 is the workhorse of the all-new TX line. Providing a generous 2,500 total cubic inches of storage in nine pockets and compartments, the TX 17 is the largest hunting daypack in the affordable new TX series. Available in versatile Realtree Xtra or stealthy Kryptek Highlander camouflage, the TX 17 pack is an ideal choice for both stand and spot-and-stalk hunters pursuing all manner of game over any terrain.

The TX 17 features signature Tenzing construction, combining super soft, silent and bur-resistant tricot fabric with 500D nylon and Hypalon reinforcement at all high-stress areas for worry-free durability. Employed zippers and pulls are infallible; the company independently tests available zipper systems each year to ensure their packs are equipped with the very best available. The TX 17 is fully H2O compatible, accepting Tenzing’s two- or three-liter hydration bladders, which are reversible for easy care and cleaning. The adjustable waistbelt on the TX 17 is removable, and the ergonomic padded shoulder harness and included sternum strap are also fully adjustable to ensure an optimal fit with any load. Four lateral compression straps provide additional load-leveling capability. Once strapped in, a unique trampoline-style suspension system keeps the pack away from the hunter’s back for increased airflow and wearer comfort. It all adds up to a tremendous amount of Tenzing tech, for a surprisingly low price.

The TX 17’s versatile daypack design incorporates a generous main compartment, an additional zippered move-away face pocket, a large, handy, front shove-it pocket and two mesh side pockets for water bottles, quivers or other items. Three internal organization pockets keep smaller necessities separated and quickly accessible. Like all Tenzing packs, the TX 17 proudly displays the brand’s signature, gold daisy chain – a feature that allows easy connection of supplemental gear, while letting others know you’re wearing the very best hunting-pack technology available.

TENZING TX 17 KEY FEATURES Realtree Xtra (SKU #962440) or Kryptek Highlander (SKU #962441)

Main compartment has two side access zippers for easy access to gear

Front shove-it pocket with buckle closure for quick access items

Large move-away face pocket with compression straps

Removable waist belt

High airflow trampoline suspension

Ergonomic padded shoulder harness with adjustable sternum strap

Over-sized, yellow-coded main compartment zipper pulls

Front face compartment with 3 organization pockets

Two side mesh water bottle pockets

H2O compatible

Four lateral compression straps to secure load

Hypalon reinforced stress points

Ultra-soft and quiet tricot fabric

Backed by Tenzing’s Limited Lifetime Guarantee

TENZING TX 17 SPECIFICATIONS Total of two compartments, move-away pocket, shove-it pocket, two side pockets & three organization pockets

2,500 Total ASTM Cubic Inches

3 lb. 2 oz. Total Weight

Main Compartment: 23” x 11” x 8”

Front Face Compartment: 8.5” x 11” x 2”

Large Front Shove-It Pocket: 15” x 11” x 6”

Small Front Shove-It Pocket: 12” x 9” x 3”

Mesh Side Pockets (2): 9” x 6” x 2.5”

MSRP $149.99

Don’t start another hunting season with yet another dumpster-bound hunting pack that gives up before you do. Treat yourself to a pack that won’t hold you back; the premier pack you deserve is the affordable new Tenzing TX 17. Engineered and built to help you go further and hunt longer, this versatile, high-performance daypack is available at a suggested retail price under $150. Load it and love it.