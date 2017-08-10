Roger Raglin Partners With Wyndscent

by

Fourth Arrow Products, makers of the revolutionary Wyndscent Vapor Scent Dispensing System, is proud to announce their partnership with Roger Raglin Outdoors. Roger Raglin is one of the most recognized faces in the outdoor community and has one of the longest running television shows on the Outdoor Channel.

Over the last several decades, Raglin has hunted across North America and has produced over 60 hunting videos. Raglin’s hunting show is extremely popular, as is his line of deer scents. Over the last several years, his Maniac 150 scent has been in high demand because it combines 100% doe urine with interdigital glad that drives bucks crazy.

For 2017, the popular Maniac 150 lure will be available in a Wyndscent unit so hardcore whitetail hunters everywhere can take advantage of the power of vapor scents.The Wyndscent applicator is a one-of-a-kind patented vapor scent applicator that harnesses the power of vapor to dispense liquid scent. The reusable unit comes with a remote control and rechargeable batteries. With Wyndscent, hunters can control the amount of scent dispersed and continuously apply scent every 60 second intervals.

Combining the power of vapor hunting scents with Roger Raglin’s Maniac 150 scent will drive rut-crazed bucks crazy. Maniac 150 has proven to attract bucks and does during the early season, the rut, and the late season, making Maniac 150 the perfect scent for deer hunters who like to spend every moment they can in the woods. The Wyndscent unit, combined with Maniac 150, will attract deer from great distances and bring them in close.

“I am very excited to be partnering with Fourth Arrow Brands and Wyndscent,” said Roger Raglin. “The vapor technology is unique and will be something hunters should take advantage of this fall.”

To learn more about Fourth Arrow Brands and the complete line of Wyndscent products, visit www.wyndscent.com