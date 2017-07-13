Pennsylvania Hunters Receive Preliminary Approval For the Use of Ozonics

by

Lake Jackson, Texas – Ozonics Hunting®, the founders and leaders of harnessing the power of ozone and oxidation technology through active scent control while afield, are pleased to announce that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval for the use of Ozonics for the 2017-2018 hunting season. This opens the door for public comment on the measure. A second vote will be taken in September. If passed, Pennsylvania hunters will be able to join other states in harnessing the power of ozone to reduce, alter, or destroy human odor while in the field.

According to Lancaster Online, “There never has been a controversy over the use of Ozonics in Pennsylvania. It has just never come up before for consideration by the Game Commission to be added to the list of legal devices.”

“We’ve been approached by Pennsylvania hunters for years, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help them experience active scent control this fall.” Stated Buddy Piland, VP of Marketing at Ozonics. “The ability to choose the perfect stand setup, and hunt in confidence, knowing that Ozonics has got their back is going to be liberating for hardcore whitetail and big game hunters in Pennsylvania. We are hopeful for a favorable vote in September.”

Sprays, washes, and other traditional scent control products only passively treat odors that are currently on your clothing, gear, and body. Only Ozonics, through its active scent control technology, can continually treat the airstream between the hunter and the animal. Through oxidation technology, ozone is emitted into your downwind airstream, reducing, altering or destroying human odor, making your presence unknown to the scent weary game.