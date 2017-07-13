HME Introduces Camo Face Paint

by

Hunting Made Easy (HME), the industry leader in hunting accessories, announces four new color facepaint options.

Concealment in the woods is vital to a successful hunting season. HME is expanding its color options as they continue to provide products that are solutions to hunting obstacles most encountered. HME’s new applicator stick is available in black as well as a three color options (green, brown, and black) which allows hunters the ability to create the perfect camo pattern on the face without obtaining messy hands.

The sweat resistant and scent free, long lasting, non-glare paint keeps newly applied facepaint from running on the face as well as out of the eyes and mouth region for a better hunting experience. Applying any camo design has never been easier; be ready to head to the field in a matter of seconds with full facial concealment. This paint can also be applied to the backside of hands due to its smear and sweat resistant qualities.

HME also introduced a five color swatch that provides two extra shades within the effective camouflage color scheme of black, brown and dark green to obtain perfect concealment. The five color small compact has an integrated mirror in the lid, packs easily and is ready on demand. Find Hunting Made Easy camo facepaint at all major retailers.