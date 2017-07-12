NEW BADLANDS ASCENT PACK DESIGNED TO CLIMB THE HILLS OR THE TREES

by

West Jordan, UT – Part of the new pack lineup for 2017, Badlands is set to release the Ascent Pack as a mid-range, versatile, do-it-all workhorse. Over a year in development and testing, the Ascent Pack features new technologies and functionality never before seen on a Badlands pack. Built to be ideal for backcountry hunts or treestand hunting alike, the Ascent Pack will feel at home on the mountain or in the treetops.

Among the new features are the Badlands Bow-Wrap Carrier System, an internal padded spotting scope pocket, a reverse bucket lid opening for easy access and a new ventilated suspension. Other features and specs are as follows:

Included Rain Cover

Built-In Rifle Boot

Total Volume: 2430 Cubic Inches

Weight: 4.5 lbs

Hydration Reservoir Compatible

Bow and Rifle Carry Compatible

The Ascent pack is available in Badlands Approach camo and will be available fall 2017. The MSRP will be $249.99 and include the legendary Badlands Unconditional Lifetime Warranty.

Now in its 24th year, Badlands continues to focus on exceptional quality, continuing innovation, unmatched performance and as always the only unconditional lifetime warranty in the industry.