Swarovski BTX Eyepiece

It has been a long time since anything extraordinary has happened in the optics world. Binoculars and spotting scopes haven’t changed much in the last decade. That is all about to change, thanks to Swarovski. “The new BTX eyepiece is a game changer for any outdoorsman who wants the ease of binoculars and a spotting scope in one easy-to-handle unit,” Cody Nelson from the Outdoorsmans in Phoenix, Arizona said. “With the BTX eyepiece, hunters can turn their ATX spotting scope into long range binoculars. The BTX is a dual eyepiece that is extremely user-friendly, well-balanced, and perfect for anyone who spends a lot of time glassing.”

One of the best features hunters will notice about the BTX is even when it is used with a 95 mm Swarovski lens, the complete unit tips the scales at about six pounds. “Many of our customers lug around much heavier optics in the field with them, especially when glassing for mule deer, sheep, coues deer and elk at long distances. With the BTX eyepiece, hunters will be able to glass for hours without much eye strain. Since this system is lightweight, packing it into the backcountry is doable. When using a 65 mm lens, the entire system weighs about four pounds. This system is a game changer for sure.”

According to Nelson, one of the greatest reasons hunters will be excited to use the BTX is because it will make glassing more effective and enjoyable. “When I use the BTX, it feels like I am looking through a pair of binoculars. I was blown away the first time I used the BTX and realized how easy it was to use. Being able to keep both eyes open and look through a huge objective lens is amazing. It truly is the best of both worlds; it has a diopter adjustment and a moveable forehead piece that you can rest your forehead on when glassing.”

Chris Denham from Western Hunter Magazine and TV recently tested out the BTX and had this to say: “This is the most exciting thing to hit the optics market since the laser rangefinder!”

