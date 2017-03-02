INNOVATIVE BADLANDS COMBINATION BINOCULAR/RANGEFINDER CASE AT ANNUAL TRADE SHOWS

by

West Jordan, UT – Crowd control was key for Badlands at the 2017 ATA tradeshow as they unveiled the new Bino XR optics case. Utilizing Badlands Zip-No™ Magnetic Closure Technology, the Bino XR provides separate, easy-access compartments for a set of binoculars and a rangefinder. “Oohhs and aahhs” were frequently overheard as Badlands demonstrated the dual-carry capability of the new case.

Features of the Bino XR include: Badlands Zip-No™ Magnetic Closure Technology on both upper and lower compartments

Upper storage fits most 10×42 binoculars and smaller

Lower storage fits most rangefinder models

Built-in lens cloth

Tethers for binoculars and rangefinder

New zippered side pocket storage

Built-in (removable) rain cover for ultimate protection

New slimmer, ventilated 4-way shoulder harness system

Badlands Supply Chain Manager Tim Shoaf said of the new case, “Honestly, this one is kind of pain in the you-know-what for me because demand is already through the roof.” He continued, “We’re working hard to fulfill all the demand and make sure everyone has one of these on their chest this spring.”

The Badlands Bino XR will be available April 2017 for $149.99. Available color options will be Badlands Approach camouflage, Serengeti Brown and Gunmetal Gray.

Now in its 23rd year, Badlands continues to focus on exceptional quality, continuing innovation, unmatched performance and as always the only unconditional lifetime warranty in the industry.