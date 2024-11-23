Big Buck Roundup Week 11

This weekend marks the start of gun season in many states across the country, bringing the orange army out to play. Many of us bow wielding folks wait eagerly for the end in hopes that our target buck made it through, however in states that it is legal, makes a perfect opportunity to get out with your orange on and still sling some arrows. Good luck to all of the hunters out in the woods during this hectic time!
Managing a property is no easy feat, and to get a deer of this caliber is even harder. After a few years of sheds and hundreds of photos of this giant, Matt snuck in on this giant with a third beam and sealed the deal with a perfect shot!
Some people hunt their whole lives, and may never shoot a buck in the Pope and Young class, however this was Menge’s first archery deer of his life, and a stud at that. The way he is posing for this picture, he looks like a veteran!
This buck really does have just about everything you could ask for in a deer. This world class whitetail out of Kansas scored over 200 inches, a remarkable feat that most hunters can only dream of getting close to.
This young man was able to take down this triple drop tine freak in the land of giants, the great state of Iowa. A well placed shot sealed the fate of this buck, as the recovery came easy as it laid in an open field.
If there was a gold medal for the amount of times that Lee has made this roundup, he would probably have one by now. Known for getting urban permission and tracking down giant bucks, Lee was able to get this one from the ground on public land. Getting out of his confort zone, he was able to make it happen on this monarch.
Watching his trail cameras throughout the summer and into the season, Lamore set his eyes on this big 8. When some good conditions rolled into Illinois, he took his chance and it paid off big time on this bruiser.
Going from stationary hunting to learning a saddle the past few seasons can be a challenge, but being able to get in the spots that are overlooked or hard to reach could be the difference between filling your tag or not. Belinda was able to get up his tree undetected, and soon after this buck made the mistake of walking by his tree.
Wet conditions played no factor in this case as this buck slipped up in front of Landry, where he put a bolt in the pumphouse and, after a short blood trail, found his trophy. They sure do grow them big in Kansas!
For some, the season may start to wind down as the temps get cooler. There are still plenty of great bucks all around, and make sure you don’t count out late-season food sources as the temperatures across the board start to drop like a rock. As always, stay after it and keep pushing!