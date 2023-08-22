MonsterBuck No Huddle Delivers Last Minute Food Plot Option

MonsterBuck Food Plot Seed is pleased to introduce a new blend to their rapidly growing lineup. Even though the food plot planting season is waning, No Huddle is now available and ready to be planted for this upcoming hunting season.

Maybe the weather has been tough and your initial plot plans fell through. Or maybe you’ve just procrastinated a little too long. Either way, the clock is now ticking. The No Huddle blend is here and perfect for last-minute planting or for when you need to rescue a failed plot. This blend is a rapid grower even in adverse conditions.