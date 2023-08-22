fbpx
MonsterBuck No Huddle Delivers Last Minute Food Plot Option

By Brodie SwisherAugust 22, 2023

MonsterBuck Food Plot Seed is pleased to introduce a new blend to their rapidly growing lineup. Even though the food plot planting season is waning, No Huddle is now available and ready to be planted for this upcoming hunting season.

Maybe the weather has been tough and your initial plot plans fell through. Or maybe you’ve just procrastinated a little too long. Either way, the clock is now ticking. The No Huddle blend is here and perfect for last-minute planting or for when you need to rescue a failed plot. This blend is a rapid grower even in adverse conditions.

Monster No Huddle Delivers Last Minute Food Plot Option

Best planted in late summer or early fall, No Huddle consists of Buster Radish’s, Purple Top Turnips, Winter Rye, Winter Wheat, MonsterBuck Oats, Medium Red Clover, and Ladino White Clover. Consisting of hardy annuals and perennials, this blend is sure to become a staple for serious food plotters.

No Huddle is available in a 22lb bag that will plant ½ acre of ground. Fall food plot planting season is here and even if you’ve procrastinated or your other plots have faltered in the dry conditions, No Huddle is here to save your season. Don’t forget about the other highly effective seed blends available exclusively at www.monsterbuck.com.

