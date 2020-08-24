How to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone This Hunting Season

Looking for a new challenge this season? Are you tired of the same old routine? I’ve talked with a number of hunters that seem to be stuck in a rut with their hunting experiences and are struggling to stay motivated.
I honestly think this is largely due to the fact that they fail to push themselves. They do the same thing over and over, expecting different results, but experiencing much the same. That’s what we call, insanity. If you’re looking to shake things up and experience some challenges in your hunting experiences, it’s time to get out of our comfort zone.
Here’s a look at how to get out of your comfort zone this season to take your hunting to a new level.
Shoot a Trad Bow
Few things will challenge you and your hunting skills like preparing for a hunt with a trad bow. Traditional bows, be it a longbow or recurve, will push you far from your comfort zone, but they will take you on one of the most exciting hunting journeys you’ll ever find. Want to experience the joys of falling in love with bowhunting all over again? Start shooting a trad bow this season.
Knock on Doors for Permission
The idea of walking up to a complete stranger’s door and asking for permission to hunt scares the majority of hunters out of their mind. It’s not fun. It’s not comfortable. But if you’ll do it, sooner or later, you’ll score on some killer property and better your hunting situation for the days ahead. It works. People still allow hunting on their property. You just have to ask. So step out of your comfort zone and start knocking!
Hunt From the Ground
There’s few things as uncomfortable as the feeling of being naked in the wide open. And that’s what you’ll get when you ditch the treestands and ground blinds and hunt from the ground to punch your next deer tag. Yes, it can be uncomfortable. Yes, you’ll get busted more than when sitting up in a treestand. But the rewards of success when bowhunting from the ground can be about as sweet as they get.
Film/Share Your Hunt
If you really want to mix things up this season, try filming and sharing your hunts with family, friends, or even the social media world. Self-filming a hunt is an incredible challenge. The camera is easily one of the greatest conservation tools the hunter has ever known. It will cost you opportunities. But when you pull it off, you’ll have memories documented on camera to last a lifetime.
Take a Non-Hunter Hunting
One of the most uncomfortable things we can do is to try and get a non-hunter into the woods and hunting with us. It can be tough, but it’s certainly necessary if we want to see our hunting heritage continue. Think about it. You have a wealth of wisdom and information to share with someone that’s yet to experience the excitement of hunting and the outdoors. You don’t have to be an expert. The job doesn’t require a pro. You simply share what’s been passed on to you and you’ll begin making a new hunter for life.
Hunt from a Saddle
I’ve enjoyed hanging out around the tree saddle booths at tradeshows this past year. It’s always fun to watch a newcomer climb onto the platform with nothing but a saddle on them for support. Despite being on a demo platform just 18 inches off the ground, I continued to hear people say, “Oh no, I’m not comfortable trying that!”
Saddle hunting is definitely something different than the norm. And despite the fact that they’ve been around for years, they are certainly the latest rage among deer hunters wanting to stay mobile. But it does take some getting use to before you feel comfortable climbing above the ground with a saddle. But once you do, a whole new world of hunting opportunity opens up to you.
Plan a Backpack Hunt
Stepping away from the comforts of home to do a backpack hunt will definitely push you out of you comfort zone. It really doesn’t matter if you’re hunting for deer, elk, or turkey, a backpack hunt is something every hunter should try at least once. Being completely engulfed in the wilderness you’re hunting is an exciting experience that demands your attention, respect, and 100% commitment. It’ll make you hunt harder. But it’ll also make you soak in and enjoy the experience all the more.
Hunt from a Kayak
Hunting from a kayak has become one of my favorite ways to step out of the comfort zone of my normal routine and explore new territory. It’s quite possibly the ultimate way to access public land in hard-to-reach places. It’s a quiet and stealthy approach to some of the most unpressured hunting ground you’ll access all season. Kayaks are cheaper than ever these days, with suitable hunting rigs priced as low as $175. Now is a great time to grab a kayak and try something new this season.
Conclusion
Don’t get bogged down this hunting season with a routine that’s not challenging you to become better at what you do. Step out of your comfort zone with some of the items mentioned above and I promise you’ll have one of the most exciting hunting seasons you’ve had in years.