Big Buck Profile: The Whacky Rack Buck

Buck Score: 188 4/8 inches (gross)

Date Harvested: October 5, 2019

Location: Illinois

Weapon Used: Crossbow

Chris Kelly has hunted deer since he was a child, but he’s been obsessed with chasing big bucks for the past 15 years. As a result, he’s bagged several nice ones and picked up tons of sheds. To him, it isn’t about the kill so much as the adventure, camaraderie and experiences, though.

“Even on the rare occasion that I don’t see deer, I just love being outdoors and experiencing what God has made for us to enjoy,” Kelly says. “I purchased the farm I killed this buck on five years ago, but leased the ground to the north for about 10 years before that.”

That history led to a legendary pursuit for an incredible buck.