Improving Shoulder Health for Archery

I am a side sleeper, which is bad news for my shoulders. It’s a habit nearly impossible to break, however here are a few tips I’ve found helpful.

On the nights I can convince myself to sleep on my back, I use a weighted blanked laid across the upper half of my torso. This is definitely not for everyone, but I’ve found that the weight across my chest, shoulders and upper arms keeps me on my back and prevents me from rolling onto my side.

When the urge is too strong and I can’t fall asleep without being on my side, I deploy my next secret weapon: a ton of pillows. I use two pillows under my head (pretty standard for most folks) then roll onto my side and place one pillow under the center of my torso.

This pillow is critical, as it takes an enormous amount of pressure off my bottom shoulder by lifting my body and creating more space. Then I grab a fourth pillow and position it in front of my body to support my top arm. Without it, my top shoulder would roll forward. A fifth pillow isn’t out of the question for between my knees.