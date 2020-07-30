How To Square Your Arrows With The F.A.S.T. Tool

For the last few years, we’ve been using a helpful arrow squaring tool called the Fletched Arrow Squaring Tool, or F.A.S.T. tool for short. Here’s look at why this tool is so helpful…
Why Do We Use The FAST Tool?
When it comes to building arrows, one of the most important steps that can often be overlooked, is properly squaring both ends of your arrows. But unlike most of the other arrow squaring tools out there, the FAST tool is able to square an already fletched arrow.
Most hunters usually don’t have the gear or ability to fletch their own arrows, so they purchase pre-fletched one’s. And even pre-fletched, factory cut arrows typically aren’t squared properly. But with the FAST tool, you can easily square both ends of your arrows in order to ensure proper flight.
Where Can I Find The FAST Tool
The FAST tool is made by Burt Coyote, makers of the Lumenok, and the it can be found on their website RIGHT HERE.
For only $38.95, you can have perfectly squared arrows, every time!