How To Square Your Arrows With The F.A.S.T. Tool

When it comes to building arrows, one of the most important steps that can often be overlooked, is properly squaring both ends of your arrows. But unlike most of the other arrow squaring tools out there, the FAST tool is able to square an already fletched arrow.

Most hunters usually don’t have the gear or ability to fletch their own arrows, so they purchase pre-fletched one’s. And even pre-fletched, factory cut arrows typically aren’t squared properly. But with the FAST tool, you can easily square both ends of your arrows in order to ensure proper flight.