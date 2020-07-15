How to Self Film Your Hunts with Todd Graf

Todd Graf recently spent some time talking with Tracy Breen of the Drop-tine Report podcast. Graf has been filming his own hunts for the last 20 years and has learned what works and what doesn’t when it comes to telling the story through the lens of a camera.

In this episode, the guys discuss how to properly film hunts, as well as some must-have equipment to film hunts. Todd also discusses a few of his most memorable hunts, including the 192-inch giant he killed in Illinois several years ago.

Listen to the podcast at the link below…