How to Self Film Your Hunts with Todd Graf

Todd Graf recently spent some time talking with Tracy Breen of the Drop-tine Report podcast. Graf has been filming his own hunts for the last 20 years and has learned what works and what doesn’t when it comes to telling the story through the lens of a camera.
In this episode, the guys discuss how to properly film hunts, as well as some must-have equipment to film hunts. Todd also discusses a few of his most memorable hunts, including the 192-inch giant he killed in Illinois several years ago.
Listen to the podcast at the link below…
Todd's Tips for Self Filming Your Hunts
Know Your Equipment – Not knowing your equipment will lead to endless frustration and poor video quality. Know how to set it up quick and easy and in the dark.
Know Your Limitations with Light – What is the cutoff time for your camera’s ability to capture video content before losing quality? Practice with this and know your camera’s abilities. Many cameras will fail to capture a quality image in the low light minutes leading up to the end of shooting time.
Know How to Zoom – There’s a happy medium here. Don’t get in too tight where you’re cutting the deer’s head or legs off, but don’t neglect zooming completely either. Viewers want to see the animal, not just some blob that looks to be 100 yards away.
Use a Tree Arm – Aside from the camera itself, this just might be the single most important tool you can have. The Fourth Arrow camera arm is hard to beat when it comes to lightweight equipment that goes on the tree quick and easy and delivers a rock solid foundation for your camera.
Practice with Your Equipment – Know ahead of time how to perform the basic functions of your camera. This will help you stay smooth and steady with your footage, and you won’t be fumbling with your camera when a big buck shows up.
