50/50 Diy Venison Sloppy Joe

I hunt and, when successful, I add to the freezer inventory to enjoy at a later date. When handled and cooked properly, wild game is very palatable. Yet, I hear it all the time, “too gamey” or “musky”. For those who feel that way, my argument is that somewhere after the kill, you’re lacking in your meat handling skills, or at least whoever prepared it is. There are various ways to improve the overall quality and taste of game meat. However, when introducing a wary eater to wild game, I’ll often use ground meat to prepare a dish that has an abundance of additional flavors to help them make the transition.

Enchiladas, spaghetti, Bolognese, and meatloaf are a few examples of good “introductory” game preparations. And, of course, there’s this Sloppy Joe recipe! I’ve made all of the pre-mentioned meals with venison (only) and nobody said a word about the use of wild game; until I asked, that is. Then it’s, “I thought there was something different about it.” It was enjoyed, none the less.

If I’m dealing with an overly certain critic or super skeptic, I mix this 50/50 blend (venison/beef). This is the secret! Just ask my grandma. She refuses to eat wild game and swears she hasn’t touched the stuff. At least that’s what she thinks.