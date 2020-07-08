Common Hunting Mistakes Hunters Can Easily Avoid

Hunters who are constantly scratching their heads at misfortune rarely stop, identify what went wrong and then avoid making the same mistakes again in the future. Instead, they continue to make those mistakes season after season and don’t improve their success rates much, if at all.

If you pay attention, you can learn something every time you hunt. You might not understand why a big buck stopped 3 yards shy of your shooting lane, or why the buck that was regularly on your trail camera during daylight didn’t show before dark while you were on stand. But, you can often identify mistakes you make and avert them in the future, thus boosting your success rate.

Below in no particular order are six common mistakes that bowhunters make. The good thing is that all are easily avoidable. Let’s run through the list together.