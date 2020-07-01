Bowhunting Antelope in Montana: The Proving Ground

  1. Bowhunting Blog

By Brodie SwisherJuly 1, 2020
video

It won’t be long until bowhunters from across the country find themselves headed west in search of antelope to kick off another big game season. 

Antelope hunting in Montana with a bow can be tough. That’s why it tends to be a favorite stop for the Mathews crew as they put their upcoming product and equipment to the test. It’s a proving ground for the next bow in the company’s upcoming lineup. 

So to stoke the fire for what’s to come in the days ahead, we share a video from our friends at Mathews as they spend a few days hunting antelope in Montana. 

Check it out in the video below…

 

What about you? Will you be hunting antelope this season? 

Comment below and let us know where you plan to hunt this year. 

Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
