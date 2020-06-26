One of the best new features in the VXR bow from Mathews for 2020 is its compatibility with the all-new Mathews Silent Connect System, also known as, SCS.
The SCS design was built to deliver a comfortable and quiet way to haul your bow in and out of the woods, as well as in and out of the treestand. Take a closer look in our Mathews Silent Connect System review below.
The SCS system allows you to attach the company’s exclusive bow rope and/or carry sling quick, easy, and quieter than ever. SCS comptible bows allow for the simple install of attachment points (between the limbs) that accept the bow rope or sling. It’s an accssory add-on that’ll make life much easier for bowhunters, whether hoofing it up the mountain, or hauling their bow in and out of the treestand.
What the Kit Includes
The SCS kit includes the top and bottom limb brackets and screws for mounting. It also includes the Mathews Bow Rope.
You can also purchase a Bow Rope Pack that includes 3 Bow Ropes so you can outfit and prep multiple stands sites with the SCS system. Each rope is 30 ft. in length and made from 550# Paracord.
The Mathews Bow Sling was made specifically for use with the Mathews SCS system. It was designed with premium materials, and like the the rest of the system, connects quickly and quietly to your bow.
It has a rubberized underside for a no-slip grip that keeps it situated on your shoulder or back. It’s got just enough padding to make it super comfortable, without the bulk.
How to Install the SCS System to Your Bow
The SCS brackets were designed to be installed incredibly easy with just two screws per bracket.
To get started, you simply remove the Silent Connect System sticker from the limb cups. It easily peeled back with a fingernail or small knife.
Once you remove this sticker, you’ll see the pre-drilled holes for attaching the bracket on both the top and bottom limb pocket.
Using a 5/64″ allen wrench, install the top bracket on the upper limb pocket. Follow the same procedure for the bottom bracket using the supplied screws. The screws have a preinstalled thread locking patch, so you can hunt with confidence your gear will stay in place. No need to apply additional thread locker.
Tighten screws down snug. Do not over tighten.
Once the brackets are installed, you’re ready to attached the bow rope or bow sling.
Both attachments feature a looped end that slides between the bow limbs and onto the bracket.
A Quieter Connection
Say goodbye to noisy carabiners, plastic buckles, or clips. The beauty of the SCS design is that you’ll go noise-free as you attach it, walk with it, and climb in and out of the tree while using it.
It’s a much quieter connection than most anything else you’ll find on the market.
All parts and pieces are made with whisper quiet material, so you never have to worry about spooking game en route to your destination.
Conclusion
Unfortunately, the Silent Connect System is only compatible with the new VXR line of bows. But hopefully, it’s technology we’ll see as standard equipment on Mathews bows going forward.
The SCS sells for $59.99 for the brackets and Bow Rope. You can also buy the Bow Rope 3-Pack for $39.99 and the Bow Sling for $89.99.
Be sure to check it out at your local Mathews retailer or online at www.mathewsinc.com.