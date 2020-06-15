10 Tips for Keeping Ice Longer In Your Cooler

1. START WITH A CHILLED COOLER

If stored in warm places, a significant amount of ice will be wasted cooling the cooler itself. Preload your cooler a few hours prior to use with a sacrificial bag of ice to cool it down or store it in a cool place before loading it up.

2. USE TWICE THE ICE AS YOUR CONTENTS

Making sure you use enough ice in your cooler is key. We recommend following a ⅔ ice, ⅓ contents ratio. This means that one-third of your cooler can hold your cold drinks and food, while the other two-thirds should be filled with ice if you fill the cooler completely. The more ice you use, the longer it will last.

3. ICE TEMPERATURES VARY SIGNIFICANTLY

Warm ice (around 32°F) is typically wet or dripping, and won’t last long. Ice that is colder than the freezing point is relatively dry and will last substantially longer.