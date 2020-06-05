How to Develop a Land Management Plan

You wouldn’t start building a house without house plans, yet many landowners and land managers are quick to jump into habitat improvement projects without any type of land management plan to guide their efforts. Creating a management plan for your land can be a great way to develop a long-term vision for your property and provide you with a road map to reach your goals.

Since every property is different and each landowner is going to have different goals for their property, there’s no way to provide you with a cookie cutter guide on how to manage your specific tract of hunting land. I wish it were that easy!

What I can do, however, is outline the things you need to consider when creating a land management plan, what to include, where you can get assistance, and even show you where you can get a free management plan template to get your started. Then, you can decide if it’s something you should tackle on your own or if you need to enlist the help of a professional wildlife consultant.