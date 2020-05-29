Life can be tough for the local archery shop these days. In fact, archery pro shops across the country continue to close the doors and call it quits. The local shop is somewhat of a dying breed. That’s why it’s so important for archers and bowhunters to give their local shop all the support they possibly can. Here’s a closer look at how to support your local archery shop.
Buy Arrows
Sure, you can probably find a cheaper dozen arrows elsewhere, but the smell of fresh cut arrows and insert glue is a smell you won’t find anywhere else. It’ll stir up some old memories of the early days when you were first getting started with archery. It’ll be good for you – and the shop owner, too.
Shoot the Range
If your local shop has an indoor range, be sure to make a point to stop in and shoot once a week. It’ll be good practice for you as you shoot around other archers, and it’ll encourage shop staff with repeat business and camaraderie from the locals. If your shop doesn’t have a local league yet, offer to help organize and promote one for your community.
Get Your Bow Tuned
Again, this might be a task you’d normally perform at home or outsource to a friend. But consider keeping your local shop tech busy with bow tuning chores when the opportunity arises. It’ll keep them working, feeling needed, and it’s a great way to swap stories, learn more, and build that hunting camp feel as you hang out in the shop.
Spread the Word
Let other people from both inside and outside your community know about the services and opportunities your local archery shop provides for archers and bowhunters. Use social media photos and videos to show what’s happening at the local archery shop. Spread the word on what the shop offers, equipment, gear and brands available, as well as what events are coming up.
Buy / Trade a Bow
Let’s be honest, there’s not a lot of expensive equipment for the archer beyond the purchase of a bow. That’s why it helps your pro shop greatly when you shop local for your next bow. Whether you’re buying the latest and greatest, picking up last year’s model on clearance, or simply trading up for your next bow, consider your local shop for your next bow purchase to help support their effort in your community.
Conclusion
Make a point to spend more time at your local archery shop in the days ahead. They need your business.
Encourage shop owners with your business and help keep a longstanding archery tradition alive as you support archery and bowhunting by shopping local.