Last Minute Moves to Kill a Late Season Turkey

Afternoon hunts can be hard to beat when it comes to late season hunting. Turkeys seem to let their guard down just a bit in the afternoon. Tough gobblers are hard-headed when they first fly down from the roost in the morning.

But everything changes throughout the day as they get lonely and are more apt to come check things out at your setup in the afternoon.

Don’t blow up a roosting location by setting up right at the roost, but by backing off and catching them on the way to roost, you can up your odds of punching a late afternoon tag in the late season.