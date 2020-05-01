If you’re all out of turkey tags, but aren’t ready to hang the turkey vest up just yet, we’ve got the answer for you. Extend your turkey season by hunting late-closing states!
In my home state of Indiana, like a lot of other states across the midwest and throughout the south, turkey season closes around mid-May. That is simply not enough turkey time for me. I enjoy turkey hunting too much to only spend a couple of weeks out of the year doing it.
Luckily, I found a remedy for my turkey hunting addiction, and so can you – hunting in multiple states. It’s easier than you think – and well within your reach – unlike a lot of big game hunts.
Here’s a closer look at how to extend your turkey hunting season this year to stay in the game when you fill your tags or your home state closes up.
I did some research when I initially began planning my first out-of-state turkey hunt. Missouri, for instance, has a spring season that pretty much overlaps with ours outside of a few days in the beginning or on the end, and tags are pricey at $190 for one bird. Illinois is not much different, and you must be drawn for a spring turkey permit, which cost $125 apiece. These are good bets for taking your child on a youth hunt, however. Dirt-cheap licenses and earlier youth seasons make them hard to beat.
Kentucky is a bargain at $60 for the license and the opportunity to kill two gobblers, but here again, not a whole lot of opportunity to extend your season there with the seasn closing mid-May.
Michigan is one of the states I first honed in on with a season that extends all the way until the end of May. Hunting Michigan means I can turkey hunt for at least two weeks longer than I’m allowed at home in Indiana. And at $69 for a permit, it doesn’t break the bank either. So, even if I only make it to Michigan for a day or two each spring, it’s worth it to me.
My first Michigan hunt started with me leaving my house at 3:15 in the morning and driving to a public hunting area that I had never set foot on. Sounds a little crazy, but what did I have to lose? Our season had already ended, so at the very least I was going to take in some nice scenery.
The first place I pulled into had a truck in the lot, but I didn’t know where the hunter was – until I heard a shot a little ways into the section. I got back in my truck and drove to another spot where I did manage to strike a gobble. The only problem was that bird was a half-mile away and never closed the distance.
So, back to the truck I went, and as I was tooling down a gravel road, I saw a strutter in a field with a couple of hens. A quick check of the map proved the birds were still on public land so I pulled over the hill, snuck out of the truck, grabbed my gear and crawled a couple of hundred yards along the edge of the timber to try to get in the best position I could.
After an hour-long game of cat-and-mouse, with me calling and the gobbler sometimes responding, I decided to rise up just a bit to try to catch a glimpse of the birds. As luck would have it, just as I rose up, I saw his bright red head pop up over the hill a mere twenty yards away. As quickly as he appeared, he disappeared. But the experience confirmed that Michigan was certainly worth the effort to extend my turkey hunting season.
Stay Mobile
The name of the game when hunting out of state to extend your season is to stay mobile. You need to be able to be on the move at a moment’s notice.
Camping in your truck is likely the best option, allowing you to stay with the action, move quick, and mark your territory from other hunters.
Hunt Late in These 10 Great States
Here’s a quick look at some other states around the country that allow you to extend your turkey hunting to the end of May and even into June.
Connecticut – Closes May 30 –
Kansas – Closes May 31 –
Maine – Close June 6
Michigan – Closes June 7
Minnesota – Closes May 31
New Hampshire – Closes May 31
New York – Closes May 31
Oregon – Closes May 31
Pennsylvania – Closes May 30
Vermont – Closes May 31
Conclusion
What about you? Do you have plans to hunt late-season opportunities this spring?
Comment below and let us know where you’ll be hunting this season.