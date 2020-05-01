Michigan is one of the states I first honed in on with a season that extends all the way until the end of May. Hunting Michigan means I can turkey hunt for at least two weeks longer than I’m allowed at home in Indiana. And at $69 for a permit, it doesn’t break the bank either. So, even if I only make it to Michigan for a day or two each spring, it’s worth it to me.

My first Michigan hunt started with me leaving my house at 3:15 in the morning and driving to a public hunting area that I had never set foot on. Sounds a little crazy, but what did I have to lose? Our season had already ended, so at the very least I was going to take in some nice scenery.

The first place I pulled into had a truck in the lot, but I didn’t know where the hunter was – until I heard a shot a little ways into the section. I got back in my truck and drove to another spot where I did manage to strike a gobble. The only problem was that bird was a half-mile away and never closed the distance.

So, back to the truck I went, and as I was tooling down a gravel road, I saw a strutter in a field with a couple of hens. A quick check of the map proved the birds were still on public land so I pulled over the hill, snuck out of the truck, grabbed my gear and crawled a couple of hundred yards along the edge of the timber to try to get in the best position I could.