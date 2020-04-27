6 Ways to Promote Hunting During COVID-19

If we do nothing more than just show the meat and goods we’ve been blessed with, we’d pretty much secure our place as first class jerks. That’s why it’s so important to take the next step, and share the wealth.

You can bet there are people that would greatly benefit from some quality meat during these days. For some, times are tough. Bills are going unpaid, pantries are getting slim, and there’s no doubt countless people that could use the meat hunters have to offer.

Show the love. Share the wealth. Find someone that needs meat and pass it on. You never know how big an impact it will have on their family – and yours too!