What Happened To The Cure For Cwd?

Grove disagrees with Bastian on his stance against the prion theory. “There’s a lot of strong evidence in favor of the prion theory and the replication process,” says Grove.

When asked about the legitimacy of Bastian’s spiroplasma theory, Grove made it clear that he’s not buying into Bastian’s beliefs on the subject.

“Bastian’s theory is based on the spiroplasma bacteria being the culprit for CWD,” says Grove. “The problem with that is, the prion disease is evident in far too many cases with the absence of spiroplasma.”

Grove tends to think Bastian’s lack of financial support stems from the length of time he’s been working on his theory (since the 70’s), with little support, or other major groups following his lead on the subject.