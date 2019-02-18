by

There’s not a hotter topic in the deer hunting community these days than Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD is the root of calm discussions and hot-tempered debates about everywhere you look. Some say it’s an out-of-control epidemic that’s sweeping the country, while others says it’s nothing more than nature doing what nature does. The bottom line is, CWD and the impact it has on the future of deer hunting is a growing concern. More and more states are discovering new cases of CWD every year. That’s why a recent video released by the Unified Sportsmen of PA has been creating a lot of attention in the last week. The video states that a cure for CWD has been found.

Dr. Frank Bastian, of LSU’s Department of Agriculture, believes the disease is caused by a previously undiscovered species of bacteria called spiroplasma, not prions. Bastian’s team is working on developing a 3-stage plan of attack, beginning in the first year with a diagnostic kit that would allow hunters to immediately test deer for the disease in the field. The ultimate goal is to develop a vaccine and cure for deer and elk in the wild.

It’s honestly a very bold statement, and the skeptics have shown up in a hurry. But what if these guys are on to something? What if this 3-stage approach to curing CWD would actually work? And beyond the deer herd, what if it could actually cure greater diseases and health concerns, like Alzheimer’s, as claims are being made?

Here’s a closer look at what Dr. John Evealyn had to say regarding a cure for CWD in a recent press conference in Pennsylvania…

The group seems to have gathered some support from local groups in PA, but it’s a different story when it comes to support from where it may matter the most – the PA Game Commission. The commission responded with a skeptical statement, saying “Decades of research have provided abundant evidence that prions are the infectious agent of CWD.” The commission went on to say that while alternative theories exist, they have not been thoroughly researched.

Other sources say that no one has yet to replicate the research mentioned above, nor does any wildlife agency accept the bacteria theory. This ultimately could be the biggest hurdle for Dr. Bastian’s team. Without replication, does Dr. Bastian even have a solid scientific foundation?

What are your thoughts on this? It all sounds great, but is it legit? Could it be the cure for CWD? Comment below, and let us know what you think.