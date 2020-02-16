By Brodie Swisher

The 2020 NWTF Show is in the books, and it’s been another great show supporting the wild turkey, hunting and conservation. We spent a few days running the aisles to check out the best of the best in turkey hunting gear and equipment. We found everything from calls, decoys, apparel and unique gear designed for chasing gobblers in the spring. Here’s a look at some of our top picks for best turkey hunting gear at the 2020 NWTF Show.

Higdon TruBreeder

The crew at Higdon continues to find themselves among the best of the best when it comes to quality, lifelike decoys, particularly when it comes to realism through motion. They’ve done it in their waterfowl line and now they’re doing the same in their turkey decoy lineup. For 2020, they’ve unleashed their Higdon TruBreeder and TruFeeder Decoys. As the names imply these decoys are built to present a breeding pair scenario as well as the motion action of a feeding hen. Motion can make all the difference when it comes to sealing the deal with a hard-headed gobbler, and these decoys are going to do just that. The TruBreeder pair sells for $249.99 and the TruFeeder sells for $199.99.

Avian-X HDR Hen

Avian-X builds on their line of realistic turkey decoys with added options for a variety of scenarios with the introduction of the HDR Hen in their Heavy-Duty Realism (HDR) line of turkey decoys. The HDR Hen is the perfect addition to the HDR Jake decoy introduced last year. These decoys are blow-molded into reality from hand-carved designs for incredible detail and durability. The HDR Hen features an upright body with two interchangeable head postures for double the realism and double the customization. Use the outstretched head for more aggressive setups, or the resting head to signal submissiveness. The HDR Hen sells for $149.99.

Hunter’s Specialties Hedge Cutter

The new Hedge Cutter box call from HS Strut is the latest offering in the company’s Strut Select series. The series features calls made from the highest quality materials and manufactured with strict attention to detail built into the call. It offers a great sounding, easy to run box call for beginners or veteran turkey hunters alike.

Bone Collector Turkey Tool

One of the coolest products we came across at this year’s show is the new Bone Collector Turkey Tool. The Turkey Tool serves a variety of functions, including the ability to measure spur and beard length, spread your tail fan for photos, and it keeps your fan spread out for the drying process. No more pinning the fan down to cardboard! It even has a built-in hanger for when the fan is ready to display on the wall. The Bone Collector Turkey Tools sells for $14.99.

Primos Rivers Cut Pot Call

One of the prettiest calls we came across at this year’s show was the new Primos Rivers Cut Pot Call. The call is crafted from the most exotic woods, detailed with intricate engraving, and finished with a premium glass surface. My first impression of the call was that it was far too nice to carry to the woods. But it’s rich, hardwood turkey sounds will no doubt make you think twice on whether to keep it on the shelf in your mancave, or in the top pocket of your turkey vest. Originally designed for Wilbur Rivers Primos, the call comes with two strikers, each chosen to create a distinct tone. Both strikers hold a cut knurled guide made for the perfect finger placement while calling. Due to the rarity of these exotic woods, the River’s Cut Pot Call will only be available for a limited time. This limited edition calls sells for $112.99

LaCrosse Alpha Agility Mossy Oak Greenleaf

The revival of vintage camo is one of the hottest things going in apparel and footwear these days for hunters. Knowing this, LaCrosse made the move to deliver their super-comfortable Alpha Agility boot in the Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo pattern for 2020. It looks great, feels incredible on your feet, and will keep you high and dry this spring, no matter where your hunt takes you. The Alpha Agility is priced at $130.

Memories of Spring Book by Ron Jolly

The memories shared from a lifetime of turkey hunting can now be found in Ron Jolly’s new book, Memories of Spring. Ron and his wife, Tes, have been telling the story of the wild turkey and turkey hunting for a lot of years. They do it like nobody else. This new book is a testimony to their passion for all things wild turkey. The book is available on Amazon for $25.

Power Calls Fuel CTi

We stopped in at the Power Calls booth and found the all-new Fuel CTi pot call. It’s the world’s first carbon fiber friction call with a titanium surface. The call features a high-frequency sound for maximum volume and reach, as well as the ability to get soft and subtle. It easily produces, yelps, cuts, purrs and kee-kee runs. The Fuel CTi call is priced at $199.99.

Pack Rabbit Elite Turkey Hunter Vest/Chair

We’ve seen a lot of turkey vests over the years, but we’ve never come across anything in the vest category quite like the Pack Rabbit Elite Turkey Hunter. It’s a comfortable turkey gear hauler built on a frame that easily converts into a comfortable chair. It’s a quick and easy setup that allows you to run-n-gun like never before. At 3400 cu-in. it has plenty of room for all your calls, decoys and gear. The built-in chair keeps you high, dry and comfortable for long sits as you wait out your bird. Prices on this system range from $119.99 – $259.99.

HybridLight NAV Headlamp

Replacing headlamp batteries on a regular basis can be spendy and frustrating. That’s why we liked what we saw with the Hybidlight NAV headlamp. It’s a headlamp with plenty of options on how you wear it, but the best feature you’ll find with this one is it’s ability to be recharged via a MicroUSB port. No more replacing batteries! It’s a 75 lumen light that’ll get 5 hours of light out of one full charge. The NAV headlamp sells for $34.95.

Houndstooth The Ace Mouth Call

The ACE mouth call was designed to be a simple to run, two-reed batwing call that anyone can use. However, it quickly became the team’s go-to call for it’s ease of use and effectiveness at getting turkeys killed. In fact, the Houndstooth crew killed a pile of birds with the call in the first year they put it to the test. The ACE mouth call sells for $9.99.

Woodhaven Pot Calls

Woodhaven has been making championship calls for a lot of years. They know how to make calls that sound like the real deal. You’ll find it in their new Red Ninja Glass and Mahogany Crystal pot calls. The Red Ninja Glass is extremely user friendly and can replicate very authentic hen turkey sounds. The Mahogany Crystal is built in a mahogany vision cup with a purple-heart sound board. It’s a beautiful call with a killer turkey sound. Each Mahogany Crystal is hand matched with a hickory and purple-heart striker. These pot calls are priced at $99.99.

Chama Chair

Looking for a better ground blind chair for a more comfortable sit while you wait our your bird? Check out the folding chair from Chama. The Chama Chair is super beefy, rock solid, and provides a cozy sit, whether you’re sitting in the ground blind, or out in the open. Unlike a lot of ground blind chairs and stools, this one is “man-friendly,” without the typical binding that comes with smaller chairs and stools. The Chama Chair weighs in around 8 pounds and folds down for easy transport. The chair comes in multiple colors and sells for $169.95.

Best Turkey Hunting Gear at the 2020 NWTF Show – Conclusion

We’re anxiously looking ahead to the spring turkey season! It’ll be here before you know. Are you prepared? Do you have all the gear you need? What gear do you plan to add to your turkey vest this season? Comment below and let us know.