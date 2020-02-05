How to Use a Draw Board [Video]

by

As more and more archers and bowhunters embrace the challenge of doing their own bow tech work from home, the need for knowledge, tools, gear, and how-to wisdom continues to evolve. We take pride in building our own personal “bow shop” in our garage or man cave with the tools needed to tune and outfit our bows and accessories. One piece, in particular, that is finding its way into bow shops and home shops everywhere is the draw board. Here’s a look at how to use a draw board and why it’s a nice addition to your bow tuning equipment.

Check out the video below from our friends at Lancaster Archery for a closer look at how to use a draw board…

Why You Should Use a Draw Board

The advantages of using a draw board are many. Yes, the process of how to use a draw board is quite simple. However, the advantages gained by this equipment are widespread in the tuning and tweaking process with your bow.

What can you do with the draw board?

Check Draw Length – Don’t just guess, hope, or wish for a particular draw length. The draw board allows you to know exactly what your draw length is.

Check Draw Weight – Add a scale to the draw board and you can quickly and easily check your bow’s draw weight.

Check Cam Timing – One of the biggest uses of the draw board is to check the timing of your bow’s cams as they make their rotation through the draw cycle.

Check Limb Stop – You will likely feel any issues you may have with your draw stop. The draw board allows you to see it as well and make necessary changes.

Be sure to visit Lancaster Archery Supply for a look at the draw board they offer as you add this handy tool to your home bow shop and begin fine tuning your gear and equipment for the next season on the line or in the woods.