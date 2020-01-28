2020 Lancaster Archery Classic Winners

by

The 2020 Lancaster Archery Classic is in the books, and it’s been another incredible event for the LAS crew with nearly 2,200 archers from 28 countries in attendance at this year’s event that took place January 23 – 26 at the Spooky Nook sports complex in Manheim, PA.

The attendance numbers included a record setting 540 young archers that participated in the Easton Youth and Collegiate Trophy Tournament. It was an exciting testimony to the fact that archery is alive and growing among our young shooters around the world.

One of the divisions that we had our eye on over the weekend was the Bowhunter Division. It’s a fun group that routinely finds a lot of our Bowhunting.com fans taking part. Todd Graf and Justin Zarr participated in this division again this year as well. Bowhunting.com put some contingency money on the line again this year for the Bowhunter Division to sweeten the pot for anyone wearing Bowhunting.com or Bowhunt or Die swag on the line. It was a tight finish with Chris Villiere and John Wheeler going head to head for the top spot. But when it was all over, Villiere had claimed the title in the Bowhunter Division.

The main event, the Men’s Open Pro, found Mr. Perfect, Mike Schloesser, back in the spotlight after his win at the Classic just a few years ago. He battled it out in a tight finish over Jimmy Lutz, who had just knocked off Stephan Hansen to guarantee a finish in the top 2.

A big congrats to the LAS team for pulling off another great event for archers around the world. This event continues to grow and the coverage LAS and their CAM Media provides is second to none. Be sure to keep an eye on Lancaster Archery’s social media for continuing updates, photos and coverage from the 2020 Classic event.